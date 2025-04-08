Pokémon Black and White anniversary set will reportedly be treated like Prismatic Evolutions

The upcoming Pokémon trading card game set based on Pokémon Black and White will be a special set like Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions.

The set will celebrate the Unova region, which first debuted in Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, released for the Nintendo DS in 2010. The set will include all 156 of the Pokémon originally found in the Unova region to celebrate 15 years since the games were released.

The set will be released in Japanese as Black Bolt and White Flare on July 18th, with the English set expected to follow later in the year. It’s now been suggested that the set will be a special set, which means it won’t be sold in booster packs, or booster boxes, at traditional retailers.

As reported by PokéBeach, the set will include two different Pokémon Elite Trainer Boxes, one featuring Reshiram and one featuring Zekrom. There is a precedent with multiple Elite Trainer Boxes being released for sets, with the last dual release coming in 2024’s Temporal Forces.

According to the report, the product lineup is similar to that of Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions, the most recent special set. That line included the Elite Trainer Box, the Poster Collection, the Binder Collection, mini-tins, Tech Sticker packs, Premium Collection Boxes and Booster Bundles.

The next Pokémon TCG set, Destined Rivals, will be released on May 30.

Earlier this month, The Pokémon Company released a statement addressing multiple fan reports that trading cards have been difficult to find.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”