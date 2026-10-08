Pokémon and Santa Cruz reveal blind bag skateboards featuring classic Pokémon TCG cards

Pokémon and skateboard brand Santa Cruz have revealed the lineup for its upcoming Pokémon TCG blind bag skateboard decks.

Following the hugely popular Pokémon x Santa Cruz decks from 2023, the next drop of the blind bags will take place next week, on October 17.

The previous round of boards featured artwork of 20 different Pokémon, each of which had the chance to be holographic. This time, the blind bag skateboards are based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The new series, which features 30 standard decks and 3 chase variants, draws from across the history of the TCG. The headline inclusions are the original Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur cards as well as modern classic like the Umbreon from Evolving Skies, known by fans as “Moonbreon”.

The decks will be available via the Santa Cruz website, as well as local retailers.

3 chase variant decks will also be available. These decks feature multiple cards from the set. However, these cards will be printed in several different languages. Only 500 of these decks will be produced.

Santa Cruz hasn’t announced how many of the standard decks will be produced, though numbers are expected to be limited. A collection of T-shirts and hoodies featuring a Pokémon TCG-themed Santa Cruz logo will also be released, though these items won’t feature the card art that’s included on the skateboards.

You can get a look at the full lineup of Pokémon TCG X Santa Cruz blindbag skatboard decks below.