Pokémon and Aardman share more details on its upcoming Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu animation

The Pokémon Company and Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman have debuted the first footage of Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, the upcoming stop-motion animation project from both firms.

The first footage from the pilot and in-development production materials from the series were shown off to fans at the “Lights, Camera, Aardman!” panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

It’s currently unknown whether the footage shown as part of the event will be released to the public. The first key art for the series was also revealed, featuring Pichu, Sirfetch’d, and Fletchling.

The animation project is scheduled for release in 2027.

The panel also confirmed that the series will take place in the Galar region, the setting of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Sirfetch’d, the evolved form of Farfetch’d, made its debut in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

The Galar region is based on the UK, which The Pokémon Company calls a “fitting setting” for the first collaboration between the Japanese giant and British animation studio Aardman.

“It’s an honour to take part in Aardman’s panel at Annecy and talk about the shared commitment to quality, strong storytelling, memorable characters, and a genuine respect for audiences and fans,” said Phil Rynda, director of original animation at The Pokémon Company International.

“This project gives us a unique opportunity to tell stories from the point of view of Pokémon, made possible by Aardman’s extraordinary craft, remarkable artistry. Their warmth, and affection for this much-loved Pokémon cast are evident in every brilliantly crafted frame.”

Aardman is best known for its stop-motion animation projects featuring characters such as Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time, and Morph.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is described as “an epic journey through the wilds of Galar”.

“Our heroes embark on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region,” the description reads. “Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown. Peril, alliances and rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them.”