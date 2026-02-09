Pokémon airs Super Bowl ad featuring Lady Gaga, Lamine Yamal, Jisoo, Trevor Noah and more

The Pokémon Company has debuted a new year-long “what’s your favourite?” advertising campaign with a Super Bowl LX ad featuring some of the world’s biggest celebrities picking their favourite Pokémon.

The ad, which was shown during Sunday’s game, features 16x Grammy winner Lady Gaga, comedian Trevor Noah, Blackpink member Jisoo, F1 driver Charles Leclerc, Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, Freaky Friday and Turning Red actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and rapper Young Miko.

Each celebrity describes their favourite Pokémon, with Lady Gaga saying her favourite has “a twelve-octave vocal range,” before revealing she’s talking about Jigglypuff.

Gaga then sings Jigglypuff’s song, made famous by the Pokémon anime. The original series of the Pokémon anime featured a running joke that saw Jigglypuff’s song send the cast to sleep. When they were asleep, Jigglypuff would draw on their face.

Kenji Okubo, president at The Pokémon Company International, said: “The ‘What’s Your Favourite?’ campaign embodies Pokémon’s overarching mission of bringing people together through a shared love of Pokémon. Since the franchise debuted 30 years ago.

“As we gear up for a year packed full of fan-focused celebrations, we thank trainers around the world for being part of our diverse, global and multigenerational community, and we can’t wait to surprise and delight them with more offerings and experiences in the coming months.”

Pokémon players can also can make their own “what’s your favourite” snapshot on Pokémon Go from today.

The Pokémon Company has also announced that throughout the year it will hold “Day Out” and “Night Out” events that will allow “trainers to interact in immersive ways.”

These Day Out events will feature family friendly activities and programming, and the Night Out event will have “fun surprises in store for longtime fans who grew up with Pokémon.”