Pokémon addresses Pokémon trading card shortage, vows increased production

The Pokémon Company has released a statement addressing the issues fans are having with finding Pokémon Trading Card Game products.

In a statement, Pokémon said it’s printing as many cards as possible and working to replenish stock at retailers as quickly as it is able to.

“We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) products due to very high demand impacting availability,” the statement reads.

“We understand this inconvenience can be disappointing for fans, and we are actively working to print more of the impacted Pokémon TCG products as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity to acknowledge this. Reprinted products are expected to be available at participating retailers as soon as possible.”

The Pokémon Company went on to confirm that it will continue to reprint recent sets, and increase the stock it plans to print for forthcoming sets. While the statement references The Pokémon Center, it’s unclear if The Pokémon Company plans to restock Pokémon Center branded items.

“For new Pokémon TCG expansions launching in the future, we are maximizing production to increase product availability upon release, and we will continue to reprint impacted products to replenish stock at participating retailers, including Pokémon Center, as soon as possible.”

Following this, the statement repeats what The Pokémon Company International exclusively told VGC earlier this week.

“For Pokémon TCG product releases at Pokémon Center, we are committed to providing a smooth purchasing experience and employ technology that helps get products into the hands of fans first and foremost. Currently, Pokémon Center implements a virtual queue for certain products to help provide a more seamless purchasing process during periods of increased site traffic. We will continue to explore measures that help create the best possible experience for Pokémon Center customers.”

This Friday will see the release of Pokemon Journey Together, the next trading card game set. The Journey Together set, which VGC got a chance to look at early, reintroduces Trainer’s Pokemon as a mechanic.

Following this, Pokemon Destined Rivals will release in May. Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to use the Destined Rivals cards before launch by attending one of the many Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning May 17, 2025, at participating independent retailers.