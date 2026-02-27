Podcast: ‘What an absolute disaster IGN’s acquisition has been’

The latest episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast is now live, featuring insight on the week’s biggest gaming stories from our team of journalists.

This week, VGC’s Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson are joined by The Game Business’s Christopher Dring, and RPG Site’s Alex Donaldson.

The group discuss Phil Spencer’s exit from Xbox and reacts to the new boss’s first interview, while Alex shares thoughts on IGN-owned Gamer Network’s big staff cuts, which have seen him leave his own position at Eurogamer.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion, and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

