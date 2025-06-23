Podcast Special: Our spoiler-free Death Stranding 2 review deep-dive, after 140 hours

In a special episode of VGC: The Video Game Podcast, VGC’s Jordan Middler and Andy Robinson break down their time with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

This episode contains no spoilers for the upcoming Hideo Kojima game. Both Jordan and Andy have finished Kojima Productions‘ latest, and after over 140 in-game hours between them, have plenty to say about the sequel.

Our review of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach called it “an epic, big-budget sequel to Kojima’s controversial cult classic.”

For more on Death Stranding 2, check out Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle for an exclusive Death Stranding 2 Review Q&A, which is out now to all members.

If you enjoy this podcast, you can get more podcasts, videos, and more from VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.

VGC: The Video Games Podcast episodes are available weekly, hosted by VGC’s Jordan Middler, Chris Scullion and Andy Robinson, and broadcaster Pete Donaldson, featuring regular special guests from across the games industry.

You can subscribe to VGC: A Video Games Podcast now on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and more.