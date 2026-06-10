Podcast: Ben Starr on closing the book on Expedition 33, and what’s next

Ben Starr has returned to VGC: The Video Game Podcast for our yearly sit-down interview.

In this chat between Starr and VGC’s Jordan Middler, the pair chat about Ben’s last 12 months, including the big success of RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Ben also reveals that he auditioned for 007 First Light, and discusses his thoughts on some of the games he’s played recently.

Until Friday, June 12, use the code “SGF26” for 20% off a new membership to . If you join the Insider tier or above, you’ll be sent a game code, courtesy of our friends at Kepler (while stocks last).

If you enjoy our weekly show, you can get more podcasts and videos by joining VGC on Patreon. You can find out more at Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle.