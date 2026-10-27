Pocketpair would ‘love to have conversations’ to bring Palworld to Switch 2, CEO says

The CEO of Pocketpair says he would love to see Palworld come to Nintendo Switch 2 in the future.

Back in June 2024, before the game’s release, Pocketpair CEO Takuru Mizobe said he thought a Switch port would be unlikely due to the console’s technical capabilities.

This was seconded in an IGN interview with Pocketpair communications director John Buckley in March 2025, who said Palworld is “a beefy game” that wouldn’t be possible on Switch, but that a Switch 2 port was “100% worth considering” if the specs (which weren’t known yet) were powerful enough.

Now, in a new interview with VGC, Mizobe was asked whether a Switch 2 port of Palworld was being considered as a real possibility, now that the specs are known to be capable enough to handle many of the current-gen games seen on other platforms.

“Of course,” Mizobe told us. “First of all, I should say that we think the Switch 2 is a really amazing platform, not just for games globally, but especially here in Japan and for the Japanese games industry. It’s been an incredible platform.

“If there’s ever a future where we have the opportunity to discuss or consider bringing Palworld to the Switch platform in some way, then we’d love to have those conversations.”

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It should be noted that even if Pocketpair wants to bring Palworld to Switch 2, it will likely have to address its current dispute with Nintendo, which Mizobe wasn’t able to discuss because the lawsuit is ongoing.

Nintendo’s patent infringement lawsuit, which was filed in September 2024, was later modified in November 2025 to focus on older versions of the game, after Pocketpair released updates removing contested mechanics, including the ability to throw a Pal Sphere to summon a Pal, and Pal-based gliding.

Although the scope is reduced, however, it remains an active case, with the Tokyo District Court set to disclose its preliminary view on November 9.