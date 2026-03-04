PlayStation’s strategy of releasing its single-player games on PC is reportedly stopping

Sony’s strategy of releasing its single-player PlayStation 5 games on PC will soon be stopping, according to a new report.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with Sony‘s plans, says the company is pulling back from its plan to release its upcoming games on PC, with future single-player games set to become PS5 exclusives.

The report claims that while Ghost of Tsushima eventually got a PC port a few years after its release on PlayStation consoles, its sequel Ghost of Yotei won’t be coming to PC after plans for a port were scrapped in recent weeks.

Likewise, the upcoming PS5 exclusive Saros – the latest game from Returnal studio Housemarque, which is set for release on April 30 – also reportedly won’t be getting an eventual PC port.

The report claims that multiplayer games such as Marathon and Marvel Tokon will still remain multi-platform, presumably because such games rely on large online communities to succeed.

It also states that Death Stranding 2 and Kena: Scars of Kosmora – two games that are published by PlayStation but developed by third-party studios – will still be getting PC releases.

Bloomberg’s source claims that these plans could change in the future as the industry does, but that the current stance is that that upcoming single-player PlayStation games don’t have a future on PC.

While the article doesn’t specify why Sony’s stance appears to have changed, one possible suggestion is the commonly held belief that Microsoft‘s next Xbox console will be a PC/console hybrid capable of playing games from other storefronts such as Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Should this come to pass, the idea of being able to buy PlayStation games on Steam and play them on Xbox hardware may not be something Sony would want to encourage.

Just two years ago Sony president and PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki said he wanted the company to be “aggressive” when it comes to improving its gaming division’s profit margins, something he said could partly be achieved with a greater focus on bringing first-party games to PC.

“In the past, we wanted to popularise consoles, and a first-party title’s main purpose was to make the console popular,” he explained in February 2024.

“This is true, but there’s a synergy to it, so if you have strong first-party content – not only on our console but also other platforms, like computers – a first-party [game] can be grown with multi-platform, and that can help operating profit to improve, so that’s another one we want to proactively work on.

“I personally think there are opportunities out there for improvement of margin, so I would like to go aggressive on improving our margin performance.”