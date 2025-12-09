PlayStation’s Saros and Last of Us co-director’s new game confirmed for The Game Awards

PlayStation will debut a new look at Housemarque’s Saros at The Game Awards this week.

That’s according to a fresh round of teasers from organisers, ahead of The Game Awards taking place this Thursday, December 11.

Saros, the next game from the creators of Returnal, is one of PlayStation’s big 2026 games, set to release in February.

Saros was revealed earlier this year. The game stars Rahul Kohli and will continue Returnal‘s theme of sci-fi action, but the games don’t appear to be connected narratively

In addition, the Los Angeles show will debut the first look at the debut game from Wildflower Interactive.

Wildflower is the new studio co-founded by Bruce Staley, co-game director on Uncharted 2, The Last of Us and Uncharted 4.

According to Wildflower’s website, the studio is “making ‘small-ish,’ creatively-charged, uniquely-stylized games” that explore the possibilities of the medium.