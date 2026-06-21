PlayStation’s PC port era appears over as Sony scrubs key policy language

Sony has removed mention of bringing its first-party titles to PC from an annual business report, seemingly confirming a major policy change.

The new annual report was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this weekend, and thanks to analysis from Game File, some notable changes and omissions have been uncovered.

Notably, a line from last year’s report that stated “Sony plans to continue its efforts to deploy its first-party titles to multiple platforms such as PC” had been cut entirely from the 2026 version.

This is seemingly the first public admission by the PlayStation maker of a change in release strategy, following a Bloomberg report earlier this year that claimed Sony was pulling back from its plan to release its upcoming games on PC, with future single-player games set to become PS5 exclusives.

PlayStation Studios CEO Hermen Hulst is said to have told staff in May that single-player titles from PlayStation, such as Ghost of Yotei, Saros and Marvel’s Wolverine, would remain console exclusives. In recent years, the company has ported its games to PC after their PS5 versions.

Elsewhere in Sony’s business report, it has added a new section about how “Sony is utilizing AI to unleash the creativity of studios and further enhance the PlayStation experience.”

Sony laid out its plan for the use of AI in PlayStation game development earlier this year and committed to its implementation.

The Sony report has also removed the word “profitable” for its immediate aims, likely in light of the ongoing components shortage that has caused hardware prices to soar.

In 2025, Sony was striving “to continuously expand the installed base of PS5.” This year, it says it “expects to be affected by the impact of increased prices and supply shortages of memory semiconductors.”