PlayStation’s next State of Play will take place tomorrow

Sony has confirmed that the next PlayStation State of Play presentation will take place tomorrow.

The presentation, which will last more than 40 minutes, will be streamed on June 4 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST.

According to Sony, the show will provide ” news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5“, and will “highlight a selection of great games from creators across the globe.”

Although it’s not yet known which games will be featured during the show, PlayStation Studios games planned for this year include Ghost of Yotei and Marathon, with Saros planned for next year.

Other titles still to receive a release window include Intergalactic: The Heretic Project, Marvel’s Wolverine and Fairgame$.

The announcement verifies claims made by Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who stated that his sources told him Sony was more likely to hold a State of Play instead of a Showcase.

Grubb said back in February that, according to his sources, Sony hadn’t yet decided whether to hold its annual PS5 Showcase this summer or a smaller scale State of Play. In new claim made last month, he said the company had likely opted for the latter.

“I said a couple of months ago that I heard that they were discussing going back and forth about doing a Showcase or a State of Play, sounds like they probably settled on a State of Play,” he said. “I’m not 100% about that aspect of it – it’s probably a State of Play, though – but I have heard June.”

Grubb also noted that his sources were less willing to discuss when Sony’s next presentation would be compared to his previous discussions with them, leading him to believe (but not know for sure) that there may be a big announcement being kept under wraps.