PlayStation’s most-played games of 2025 are identical to 2024’s list

PlayStation’s list of most-played games in the US in 2025 is the same as the 2024 list, with Fortnite taking top spot once again.

The ranking, which comes from Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker (via Circana senior director Mat Piscatella) shows that in both 2025 and 2024 in the US, the most popular games remained identical.

Fortnite was top of the charts, with Call of Duty (this seems to count all Call of Duty titles due to the way the franchise is corralled into one launcher) at number 2.

The 13-year-old Grand Theft Auto took the next spot, with Roblox and Minecraft, both hugely popular with the younger set, making up number 4 and 5.

Over on Xbox, the same titles made the top 5, but in slightly different order, with Minecraft and Roblox swapping places.

Naturally, every game on the list is a live-service game. While GTA’s popularity is seemingly eternal, having now shifted over 220 million copies, it’s the constant updates to the online portion that has seen such retention for over a decade.

Fortnite continues to release new content and high-profile collaborations, with virtually every significant IP now tied into Epic‘s juggernaut. Following The Simpsons late last year, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park will make its Fortnite debut later this month.

Roblox, which is massively popular with younger players, is largely based on user-generated games, which can quickly become viral hits. One of these titles, Grow a Garden, peaked at 22.3 million players in August 2025. For context, the highest peak concurrent player count on Steam was achieved by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds at 3,257,248.

Call of Duty’s yearly releases, coupled with Activision‘s decision to include every modern Call of Duty title, including the free-to-play Warzone, into one launcher, have meant that even if COD fans aren’t satisfied with this year’s game, and instead play an older title, it’s still contributing to the ranking.

One surprising omission is EA‘s Battlefield 6, which enjoyed strong sales and positive word-of-mouth from shooter fans when it was released last year. In Europe, Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s opening week sales were 63% below what Battlefield 6 managed in its own debut week. According to Ampere Analysis, over 25% of Call of Duty players in September picked up Battlefield 6 in October.