PlayStation’s Marvel fighter info leaks ahead of State of Play

New info on PlayStation and Arc System Works’ superhero fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, has appeared online, ahead of a planned State of Play later this week.

On Monday, new details about the fighter briefly appeared on Tokon’s Steam page before being removed (and archived by Resetera), including confirmation of a 20-character roster and a single-player mode.

According to the page text, Marvel Tokon will feature 64-player online lobbies, and require a PlayStation account on PC.

“Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains,” the page read.

“Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

“Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze.”

It concluded: “Face off against a friend locally or join the fray with up to 64 players in the online* lobby, including standard VS modes. Plus, dive deep on each team with the single player Episode Mode to learn more about team dynamics and lore.”

Announced last summer, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set to release in 2026, featuring Marvel superheroes in a Japanese art style. The game is being developed by PlayStation XDEV, in partnership with Arc System Works.