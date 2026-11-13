PlayStation’s God of War spin-off is coming to PS4 and getting new modes

PlayStation’s 2D God of War spin-off, Sons of Sparta, is getting two new modes and a PS4 version next week.

God of War: Sons of Sparta will release for PlayStation 4 on November 16 at midnight local time, alongside a new patch that adds new modes to both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Hermes Mode is described as a “race against the clock with a dedicated speedrunning toolkit with a split-based timer, persistent scoreboard, and more”.

Players can access it after they finish the game, or by entering the following code in the start menu: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, Touchpad.

Meanwhile, Erebus Mode is described as the “ultimate challenge where both you and your enemies fall in a single hit”. This game mode can be selected upon starting a new game and selecting a save slot.

God of War: Sons of Sparta is a 2D action game, developed by Mega Cat Studios in partnership with Santa Monica Studio, that was released for PS5 in February. The 2D action platformer features a canon story set in Kratos’ youth “during his harsh training at the Agoge alongside his brother Deimos”.

“God of War’s kinetic combat has found a home in a brand-new genre. Kratos will learn deadly skills using his spear and shield, as well as harness powerful divine artifacts known as the Gifts of Olympus to take on a wide array of foes.”