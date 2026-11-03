PlayStation’s Black Friday sale includes Wolverine, Astro Bot, and more

PlayStation has unveiled some of the games that will be included in its upcoming Black Friday sale.

Among the games included in the sale, there are some recent releases. These include Marvel’s Wolverine and The Blood of Dawnwalker, which launched in September, and Silent Hill: Townfall, which was released last month.

PlayStation‘s Black Friday sale will go live on November 4 and run through to November 30. The full list of games will be available when the sale goes live on the PlayStation Store. The prices are yet to be revealed, too, but we’re told that there will be discounts of up to 75%.

PlayStation’s Black Friday Sale Deals So Far

Here are all the games that have been announced for PlayStation’s Black Friday sale so far:

Marvel’s Wolverine

UFC 6

Valheim

Mortal Shell 2

NBA 2K27

Saros

007 First Light

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Astro Bot

Pragmata

Silent Hill: Townfall

Echoes of Aincrad

Beast of Reincarnation

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred

The Sinking City 2

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

Right now, there’s no word on PlayStation rolling out any hardware deals for Black Friday 2026. Indeed, we are only seeing console prices go up, so few would be expecting a price drop on the PlayStation 5, even if only temporary. It doesn’t seem that there are any discounts on PlayStation accessories either, with the sale limited to software.

However, this is an early Black Friday sale, with the day itself being November 27. There’s a chance Sony will have more to offer then, with this being the first leg of discounts. Sony also states that deals in this sale are subject to change throughout the month, with some titles leaving early and others being added. It’s unclear which titles this applies to.

This will be yet another test of how PlayStation is faring after the controversial announcement that it will be abandoning physical game releases starting in 2028. Since that announcement, some in the community have announced a boycott of Sony products, starting the “No Disc, No Buy” movement. However, judging from Wolverine’s reported launch-month sales, it’s unclear if this movement is having much of an impact.