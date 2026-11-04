PlayStation’s Black Friday sale includes hundreds of PS5 games

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale has begun, with hundreds of deals on the PS Store.

The sale runs from November 4 to November 30, with discounts of up to 75%. It includes software across both PS4 and PS5, with games and DLC up for grabs.

While there’s too much to go over entirely (2,246 items in the store, to be exact), there are some notable discounts when you focus on PS5 games.

There are a fair number of recent releases included in the sale, such as Silent Hill: Townfall, 007 First Light, and Pragmata. There’s also some fan favourites up for grabs, like The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Dispatch, and the recent Kingdom Hearts re-releases.

Some Of The Biggest Games Included In PlayStation‘s Black Friday Sale

Sorting through the 388 games currently included in the PlayStation Black Friday sale, here are some of the titles that stand out amongst the crowd, alongside their discounts:

As per PlayStation’s announcement yesterday, some games will enter and exit the sale while it’s ongoing. For instance, we know that Marvel’s Wolverine and The Blood of Dawnwalker are getting their own discounts, but are not on offer just yet, so it’s not worth buying them right now at full price.

One thing you shouldn’t hold your breath for is any hardware deals. So far, none have been announced as part of PlayStation’s Black Friday sale. Since console prices are only ever increasing, it’s unlikely that anything will go on sale anytime soon.