PlayStation’s 30th anniversary PS5 console and DualSense are in stock for PS Plus members

The PlayStation 30th anniversary console and accessory collection has been restocked for PlayStation Plus members in the UK.

Customers with an active membership to Sony’s subscription service can now join a queue on the PlayStation Direct website for access to the items. While the majority of the anniversary collection has been restocked, the big ticket item, the PlayStation 30th anniversary PlayStation 5 Pro, has not.

The PlayStation 30th anniversary DualSense Edge also hasn’t been restocked as part of the UK drop, but has been available in other regions are part of this new stock supply.

Items from the PlayStation 30th anniversary drop were made available for pre-order in other regions last week. The items from this UK drop have a ship date of September 29.

The 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle comes with a grey PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and DualSense controller, as well as various extras also designed to pay homage to the original PlayStation.

The box for the console is also evocative of the original PlayStation retail packaging. A special PlayStation 30 poster is also included in the package.

PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary Collection, which also includes a grey PS5 Pro console, was announced in September 2024.

“We’ve had five fantastic console generations since the launch of our very first PlayStation console,” SIE Platform Business Group CEO Hideaki Nishino wrote on the PlayStation Blog at the time.

“We believe the beginning of our journey is an important part of our history at Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is why we are honoring this moment by bringing the original PlayStation design theme into the latest products for PS5 to commemorate the last 30 years.

“As we look ahead to the future, we will continue to innovate as technology evolves, so you can enjoy each memorable moment in your continued journey with PlayStation.”