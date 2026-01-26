PlayStation will reportedly host another State of Play in February

The next State of Play event for PlayStation will take place in February, it’s claimed.

NateTheHate, an insider with a track record of accurately reporting on unannounced games and presentations, confirmed to a user on X that the State of Play was on the way.

While reiterating his claim that an enhanced port of Red Dead Redemption 2 will eventually be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2, NateTheHate was asked “is there a State of Play in February?”.

“There will be, yes,” he replied.

While it could be argued that NateTheHate’s claim is a relatively safe bet given that four of the past five years have seen State of Play presentations held in February, the relatively loose nature of the event means it isn’t a certainty.

The last State of Play was a Japan special, which took place in November 2025 and showed such titles as Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake, Octopath Traveler 0, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls and Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows.

There will be, yes. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) January 26, 2026

Before that, the last ‘main’ State of Play was back in September 2025, and featured such games as Saros, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Battlefield 6, Nioh 3 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Sony‘s first-party slate for 2026 so far includes Saros (which is set for release on April 30), Marathon (coming on March 5), MLB the Show 26 and Marvel’s Wolverine (Q3/Q4 2026). It’s also publishing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which is being developed by Guilty Gear studio Arc System Works.