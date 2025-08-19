PlayStation will reportedly hold its regular September State of Play this year

PlayStation’s next State of Play will reportedly take place next month.

That’s according to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, who claimed during a live stream on Monday that a State of Play, or PlayStation Showcase, will take place during September.

“They’re planning a State of Play, or maybe a Showcase, but probably a State of Play, for the end of September, or before the end of September. So we’re going to get updates from Sony pretty soon,” he said.

PlayStation regularly holds State of Play live streams in September. In fact, it hasn’t missed a September presentation since the initiative was first launched back in 2019.

Last year’s September State of Play saw the announcement of Ghost of Tsushima sequel Ghost of Yotei, along with Astro Bot DLC, a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster, and more.

PlayStation’s last State of Play live stream took place in June, featuring first looks at 007 First Light, Lumines Arise, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. This was followed last month by a State of Play dedicated to PlayStation’s Ghost of Yotei.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will be broadcast today, Tuesday, August 19, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. This year’s presentation is expected to last two hours, meaning there are likely going to be plenty of announcements and reveals.