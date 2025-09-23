PlayStation trophies will now unlock the ability to purchase real-life merchandise of some franchises

PlayStation has launched Franchise Rewards, which will allow players to purchase exclusive merchandise if they’ve earned the corresponding in-game trophy.

Kicking off with Ghost of Tsushima, players who have earned the “Mono No Aware” Gold or “Living Legend” Platinum trophies in Ghost of Tsushima by December 31, 2025, can unlock access to a selection of limited-edition merchandise.

To be eligible for the program, players must earn the required trophies in-game, and then head to the Ghost Rewards store at ghostrewards.playstation.com (or ghostrewards.eu.playstation.com in Europe and the United Kingdom) in order to purchase the items.

Ghost Rewards are available to ship to players in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe (EU, Monaco, Norway and Switzerland) and the United Kingdom. PlayStation says that availability outside of these regions may be introduced at a later date.

Players who earn the “Living Legend” Platinum Trophy with a connected PlayStation account in Ghost of Tsushima by December 31, 2025 can purchase a commemorative pin, featuring the same artwork featured on the Platinum Trophy icon. The commemorative pin RRP is $25 USD / €28.

A T-shirt is available for players who have achieved the “Mono No Aware” Gold Trophy in Ghost of Tsushima with a connected PlayStation account by December 31, 2025. The commemorative T-shirt RRP is $30 / €33.

Only 1 of each item may be purchased per account. According to PlayStation, Ghost of Yotei-themed rewards will be introduced later this year.