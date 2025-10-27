PlayStation The Concert woes continue as at least 17 US dates cancelled and webpage offline

The ongoing drama surrounding PlayStation: The Concert has continued into 2026, with further cancellations and the apparent removal of its webpage from the PlayStation site.

PlayStation The Concert is a live stage show featuring music from across PlayStation’s 30-year history, notably including music composed by Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), Bear McCreary (God of War), and more.

Recently, however, numerous dates for the event have been rearranged or outright cancelled. Earlier this month, VGC reported that all remaining 2025 North America tour dates were cancelled. At the time, the concert still had more than 25 dates on sale on Ticketmaster US for the opening months of 2026 in various North American cities.

However, Ticketmaster is now listing 11 of these as cancelled, including dates in California, Texas, New Jersey, and North Carolina, while others are being marked as cancelled elsewhere, bringing the list of cancelled shows to at least 17.

Other dates on Ticketmaster are either linking to the venue’s website for ticket information, where many are either stating that the show has been cancelled, or aren’t listing the show on their schedule. Only a couple of dates on Ticketmaster are still selling tickets directly, but the seat map shows them almost entirely unsold.

The webpage for PlayStation: The Concert is also currently down on the official PlayStation website, and is showing a 404 error instead. Numerous venues that previously listed the event are also showing 404 errors.

The full list of North American dates listed on Ticketmaster for 2026 and their current status at the time of writing is as follows:

Jan 27 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center – CANCELLED

Jan 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre – CANCELLED

Jan 30 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre – CANCELLED

Jan 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – CANCELLED

Feb 7 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre – Both 3pm and 8pm shows still selling tickets

Both 3pm and 8pm shows still selling tickets Feb 10 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium – CANCELLED

Feb 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater – CANCELLED

Feb 13 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center – CANCELLED

Feb 15 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theater – Not currently listed on venue site

Not currently listed on venue site Feb 18 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts – Not currently listed on venue site

Not currently listed on venue site Feb 22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre – CANCELLED

Feb 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre – Ticketmaster says it’s sold out

Ticketmaster says it’s sold out Feb 27 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre – CANCELLED

Feb 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre – Still selling tickets, looks mostly unsold

Still selling tickets, looks mostly unsold Mar 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre – CANCELLED

Mar 4 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre – CANCELLED ( CANCELLED ( confirmed on social media

Mar 5 – Fort Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium – CANCELLED

Mar 6 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theater – Not currently listed on venue site

Not currently listed on venue site Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – CANCELLED

Mar 12 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center – Still selling tickets, looks mostly unsold, not listed on venue site

Still selling tickets, looks mostly unsold, not listed on venue site Mar 21 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – CANCELLED

Mar 22 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre – CANCELLED

Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall – Ticketmaster says sold out, not listed on venue site

Ticketmaster says sold out, not listed on venue site Mar 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre – CANCELLED

I had front row seats to the Playstation concert. If you remember, I got them a few months ago. Well, it was just canceled. Fuck. — Stickballruss (@Stickballruss) October 24, 2025

I was looking forward to the PlayStation concert, now it’s just canceled. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Xziroki ✨ (@xziroki) October 24, 2025

It should be noted that this isn’t the full list of dates for 2026, just the full list of dates on Ticketmaster. Social media users are reporting that other dates, such as The Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX on January 24, have also been cancelled.

Earlier this month, VGC reported that many European dates that were originally planned for May 2025 and were then pushed back to March 2026 had also been cancelled.

Of the six events planned for European venues in March 2026, according to the official PlayStation: The Concert website, five had either been officially cancelled or were no longer listed on the venue’s website.

The only remaining European date at the time of writing our previous story – the March 10 performance at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest, Hungary – is now also in question with the venue’s site no longer listing it.