PlayStation: The Concert is reportedly cancelling numerous tour dates and delaying others

A number of dates for PlayStation: The Concert are reportedly being cancelled across Europe.

PlayStation The Concert is a live stage show featuring music from across PlayStation’s 30-year history. The tour will kick off in Dublin this month, before moving to the UK for six dates. It will then tour the world for the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

People who purchased tickets for certain dates have been getting emails informing them that the show has been cancelled, and asking them to contact the booking company for a refund.

Numerous threads have been posted on the r/PlayStation Reddit page, with players saying their tickets have been cancelled. One thread posted on Monday was from a user saying they had just received an email informing them that the concert in Poland was no longer going ahead.

“I bought my tickets on the very first day they went on sale, and about a week ago I booked a hotel, transport, etc,” they wrote. “The official website is still completely silent – there’s even still a ‘Buy Ticket’ link, which now redirects to the homepage of the ticketing service. There’s no trace of the concert anymore, no mention of it at all.”

The thread saw replies from other users stating that their concerts in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Austria had all been cancelled too. Others have stated that their show hasn’t been cancelled, but has instead been delayed, with their scheduled May 2025 performance being put back to 2026.

VGC has asked Sony Interactive Entertainment for comment.

🚨VERLEGUNG🚨

Die Show “PlayStation: The Concert”, die ursprünglich am 6. Mai 2025 stattfinden sollte, muss auf den 12. März 2026 verschoben werden. 👉 Alle Infos: https://t.co/BSn8t8LlSu pic.twitter.com/d8K5iazX8P — Uber Arena (@uberarenaberlin) April 7, 2025

One user in Belgium shared their email, which blamed “unforeseen circumstances” and stated that the Brussels concert set to take place on May 3, 2025 would instead be held on March 6, 2026. The Uber Arena in Berlin has also stated that its May 6, 2025 show has been moved to March 12, 2026.

At the time of writing, the show’s UK and Ireland dates, which are set to take place later this month, appear to still be on.

Sony has yet to confirm why the shows are being cancelled and postponed, but some are noting that they’ve been spotting discounts of up to 50% off tickets on remaining dates, and speculating that some of the shows may not have sold well enough.

At the time of writing, it’s still possible to buy tickets for all six UK dates coming later this month, including Wembley Arena in London, the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and Co-op Live in Manchester.

VGC attempted to buy tickets for the Manchester date and found that almost entire sections of the floor area remain unsold.

The show will feature performances of music originally composed by Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), Bear McCreary (God of War) and more.

“With a state-of-the-art production, this show merges thrilling music, cutting-edge visual technology, and legendary video game titles into an unforgettable experience,” reads a press release for the event.

It promises that an “innovative multi-screen design, combining advanced LED and projection technologies, will enhance the event and deliver the most iconic moments and imagery from these games.

“Coupled with surround sound, the show delivers breathtaking visual and audio depth, creating an immersive experience that will allow the audience to relive their gaming adventures like never before.”