PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch today’s presentation

PlayStation’s latest State of Play presentation will be held later today.

Announced last month, the latest State of Play will be the first major presentation in a week full of showcases airing around Summer Game Fest.

Traditionally, summer presentations from major platform holders – previously held at E3 – are where some of their most major announcements are made, so all eyes are on Sony to see what it has in store.

The PlayStation State of Play can be watched from this very article, via the video embedded at the top of the page. Alternatively, it can be found on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

The presentation will take place today, June 2, at the following time:

USA (Pacific) – 2pm

USA (Eastern) – 5pm

UK (BST) – 10pm

Central Europe (CEST) – 11pm

Japan – 6am on June 3

Australia (AEST) – 7am on June 3

PlayStation State of Play presentation: What will be announced?

Sony has stated that today’s State of Play will last “more than 60 minutes”, putting it at the longer end of the scale when it comes to these presentations.

The main game already confirmed to be present is Marvel’s Wolverine, with developer Insomniac Games showing off some of the combat gameplay “along with some new details”.

In its blog announcing the State of Play, Sony said: “To kick things off, you’ll get a closer look at Marvel’s Wolverine”. This suggests it could be the first game to be shown, or it could just be a turn of phrase noting that it’s the first game to be confirmed for the showcase.

Beyond Wolverine, Sony hasn’t confirmed anything else for the State of Play, but players have been waiting for news of upcoming first-party titles for some time now, so today could finally shed some more light on some of these.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything from Naughty Dog‘s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It skipped The Game Awards last year and reports have suggested it won’t release in 2026, but we may at least get an update on how it’s currently looking.

In a State of Play earlier this year a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits called Kena: Scars of Kosmora was revealed, along with a claim that it would be released later this year. Smart money would go on seeing that again today, perhaps with a release date.

Could we also see something from Fairgame$, the live service PS5 game from Sony and Haven Studios? The game was first announced in 2023 with no release window, and given Sony’s recent live service struggles players are curious to see what happens with this one.

Rumours also continue to persist about a new God of War title, with Kratos actor Christopher Judge saying earlier this year that ” you’ll be hearing about what we’re doing probably in late summer”.