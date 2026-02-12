PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch and likely announcements

Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play live stream is set to kick off later today. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it and what could be announced.

Set to take place today, February 12, Sony says the State of Play presentation will last for over an hour and feature “news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe”.

Viewers can expect a range of different games to feature, Sony said, including “eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios”.

To watch the State of Play, use the live stream embedded at the top of this page. The event will also be streamed across PlayStation’s official social media channels when it goes live.

The State of Play will take place today, Thursday, February 12, at the following times:

USA (Pacific) – 2pm

– 2pm USA (Eastern) – 5pm

– 5pm UK (GMT) – 10pm

– 10pm Europe (CET) – 11pm

– 11pm Japan – 7am (September 25)

PlayStation State of Play announcements: What do we know?

Sony‘s first-party slate for 2026 includes Saros from Housemarque, Marathon from Bungie, MLB the Show 26, and Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac. Sony is also publishing Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls from Arc System Works.

Bungie has confirmed on its official Discord server that Marathon will feature in Thursday’s State of Play, with a live stream dedicated to the shooter set to follow.

However, Marvel’s Wolverine looks like it might not feature. Replying to a user on X this week, who asked when more information about the game would be revealed, the Insomniac Games account responded, “Spring 2026.”

In terms of third-party games, it looks like we will likely see an announcement related to the Silent Hill series, since Konami has confirmed it will broadcast its own live stream dedicated to the series straight after the State of Play.

Other upcoming third-party PS5 games include Pragmata, Monster Hunter Stories 3, WWE 2K26, Fatal Frame II Remake, Life is Strange: Reunion, Forza Horizon 6, 007 First Light, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Phantom Blade Zero, and Grand Theft Auto 6.