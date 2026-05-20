PlayStation State of Play showcase including Marvel’s Wolverine announced

A PlayStation State of Play showcase has been announced for June 2, 2026.

The showcase will be over an hour long and will include an extended look at the long-awaited Marvel’s Wolverine, in addition to news and updates on other upcoming PS5 games.

The stream will go live at 10 pm BST, and at the following times in other regions:

PT: 2 pm

ET: 5 pm

CEST: 11 pm

JST: June 3, 6 am

State of Play returns on June 2.



The over hour-long show includes an extended look at Marvel’s Wolverine, plus news and updates on upcoming PS5 games: https://t.co/u88KNkpTla pic.twitter.com/OyYWoLXnQE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 20, 2026

Marvel’s Wolverine is confirmed to release on September 15, 2026, and is the next game from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet and Clank developers Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Wolverine is likely one of the first games to be affected by Hermen Hulst’s recent announcement that single-player PlayStation games will no longer be coming to PC.

It’s also possible that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will feature at the showcase, as it is set to release just four days after the stream.

Recent single-player PS5 games have been positively received, with Saros receiving 5/5 from VGC’s own Jordan Middler, where he said, “Saros is a bold, confident realisation of 30 years of Housemarque.”