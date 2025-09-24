PlayStation State of Play: Here’s where to watch today’s presentation

Sony will hold its next PlayStation State of Play presentation later today.

Announced earlier this week, Sony said: “We’ll share new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios – including an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s mysterious new title arriving next year.“

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play via the video at the top of this article. It will also be broadcast across PlayStation’s official social media channels later today.

The PlayStation State of Play will be broadcast today, September 24, at the following time:

USA (Pacific) – 2pm

– 2pm USA (Eastern) – 5pm

– 5pm UK (BST) – 10pm

– 10pm Europe (CEST) – 11pm

– 11pm Japan – 6am (September 25)

PlayStation State of Play presentation: What do we know so far?

So far, Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation State of Play will include an extended look at Saros, the next game from Housemarque. Housemarque is best known for Returnal and Resogun.

Saros was revealed earlier this year. The game stars Rahul Kohli and will continue Returnal‘s theme of sci-fi action, but the games don’t appear to be connected narratively.

“Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse,” director Gregory Louden said at the time of the game’s reveal.

“You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

Aside from Saros, Sony’s slate currently includes the troubled Marathon and the missing-in-action Wolverine.