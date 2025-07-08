PlayStation, Sega and Square Enix are confirmed for Tokyo Game Show 2025

The list of exhibitors that will be present during this year’s Tokyo Game Show has been announced, including Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sega, Square Enix, and more.

You can read the full list here, including all of the Japanese games industry’s heaviest hitters. Sony Interactive Entertainment will appear at both the Family Game Area and the Indie Game Area. It’s likely its appearance at the Family Game Area will be for the continued promotion of Astro Bot, which will receive new DLC this week.

The extent of its involvement in the Indie Game Area is currently unknown, but previously, large publishers have partnered with smaller titles at trade events such as these, so that the indie developer can show off their game on a publisher-branded booth, such as PlayStation.

Kojima Productions, Sega, Square Enix, Capcom, and more will all appear as part of the event’s extensive merchandise area, which routinely features exclusive items not available outside of the show.

The Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association, which is the group that runs the event, has also revealed the featured artwork for this year’s trade show. The art, which Zashiki Warashi created, will be featured at the event, and in promotional material leading up to the show.

“I am truly happy to have received so many reactions to the teaser illustration,” said Warashi.

“I drew it with a feeling of gratitude towards those involved in game production.I put my heart into it despite the pressure of such a prestigious event like TGS. I would be happy if visitors to TGS enjoy it even a little!”

Tokyo Game Show 2025 takes place from September 25 to 28 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.