PlayStation reveals its boldest controllers and console covers yet, ‘The Hyperpop Collection’

PlayStation has announced three new colorways for its DualSense controller and console covers, called The Hyperpop Collection.

The Hyperpop Collection will launch in March and come in three colors: Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue.

“We’re cranking the volume all the way up with a collection that doesn’t just stand out, it takes over the room,” said Leo Cardoso from PlayStation‘s color, material, and finish design team. “Inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of your impressive gaming setups, these new colors go LOUD in the best possible way.”

The Hyperpop Collection will be released on March 12, with pre-orders starting on January 16. The range of accessories will be available via PlayStation Direct, as well as via select retail partners where available, according to PlayStation.

The Hyperpop DualSense controllers will be available for an RRP of $84.99 USD/¥12,480 (including tax)/€84.99/£74.99.

This price point means the Hyperpop Dualsense will match the pricing of the Limited Edition controllers, such as those released for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, rather than the non-IP-based colorways.

The Hyperpop Collection PS5 console covers will be available for a limited time in select markets for a RRP of $74.99 USD/¥11,480(including tax)/€74.99/£64.99.

The console covers are only compatible with the “slim” PS5 revision, and won’t fit on launch models or the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Gallery: PS5 Hyperpop Collection