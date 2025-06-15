PlayStation removes PC region locks for Helldivers 2, The Last of Us Part 2 and more

Region locks on Steam for several PlayStation PC ports have been removed.

Previously, most of PlayStation‘s PC ports couldn’t be purchased in regions that didn’t support PSN. While there were workarounds for this issue, including the relatively simple steps of making Steam and PSN accounts for different regions, these region locks frustrated affected players.

While the argument for a mandatory PSN can be made for multiplayer titles, such as the now-defunct Concord, the inclusion in strictly single-player titles has previously attracted the ire of players.

Now, it seems that most of PlayStation’s biggest PC ports, including God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Helldivers 2 have removed the regional restrictions from their respective Steam listings.

Sony appears to be removing regional restrictions on their Steam/PC games God of War Ragnarok steamdb.info/sub/833972/h...The Last of Us Part II Remastered steamdb.info/sub/1219787/...Spider-Man 2 steamdb.info/sub/1219797/...Helldivers 2 steamdb.info/sub/137730/h... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-06-13T18:38:17.729Z

In January, Sony announced that it would scrap the mandatory PSN requirement from most of its PC games, instead offering players in-game items as an incentive to sign up to Sony’s service.

The backlash to the PSN inclusion in Helldivers 2 was such that Sony itself u-turned and removed the requirement, saying at the time it was “learning what’s best for PC players.”

When the requirement was added for the PC version of God of War Ragnarök, one player even created a mod that removed it, but it was taken down at the creator’s request, in case of action from Sony.