PlayStation quietly cancels remaining ‘PlayStation: The Concert’ 2025 tour dates in the US

PlayStation appears to have quietly cancelled virtually all its remaining 2025 dates for its PlayStation: The Concert events in the US.

PlayStation The Concert is a live stage show featuring music from across PlayStation’s 30-year history, notably including music composed by Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), Bear McCreary (God of War), and more.

The tour kicked off in the UK earlier this year, with shows taking place in multiple cities, including London and Glasgow.

However, the tour’s European run seemingly ran into trouble, with several events reportedly cancelled in countries such as Poland, Sweden, and Norway, Italy, and others planned for Germany and Budapest pushed back until next summer.

Now, it appears ticket buyers for PlayStation: The Concert’s US dates are set for similar disappointment, after social media users reported being notified of cancellations for planned 2025 events in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Charlotte, and more.

According to Ticketmaster, previously announced 2025 dates for New York, Reading, Washington DC, Grand Rapids, Huntsville, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia have all been cancelled.

Of the remaining dates planned for 2025, only one event has non-resale tickets available for purchase on Ticketmaster: Red Bank, NJ, on Nov 11. However, the vast majority of seats remain unsold at the time of publishing this story:

PlayStation: The Concert currently has more than 25 dates on sale for the opening months of 2026 in cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Canada.

According to the tour’s official website, it will hold an event at Brasil Game Show this weekend, and a Detroit show on November 7, although Ticketmaster currently has no non-resale tickets available for the latter.

VGC has asked Sony Interactive Entertainment for comment on this story.