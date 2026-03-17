PlayStation Portal is getting a new 1080p High Quality mode this week

PlayStation Portal is getting a new system update this week which will increase streaming quality.

The latest software update for Sony‘s streaming device is set to roll out globally from March 18, designed to “deliver higher visual fidelity, smoother interactions, and a more seamless overall experience”.

The main highlight of this update is a new 1080p High Quality mode, which players can select while streaming either through Remote Play or Cloud Streaming.

While players already have the option to stream at either 720p or 1080p, the new 1080p High Quality mode increases the streaming bitrate, allowing for higher video quality.

Naturally, this will use more data, meaning players will have to ensure they have enough streaming bandwidth to accommodate the increase in picture quality.

Sony notes that while PlayStation Portal needs broadband Wi-Fi with a speed of at least 5Mbps, it recommends at least 15Mbps, stressing that “the quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment”.

The full patch notes, including changes to the Cloud Streaming interface, are as follows:

PlayStation Portal – March 17, 2026 update

1080p High Quality mode

Players can now select a 1080p High Quality mode during Remote Play and Cloud Streaming. This new mode enables players to enjoy games at a higher bitrate compared to the default 1080p Standard mode, providing a smooth and high-fidelity experience.

To enable the mode, go to [Quick Menu] > [Max Resolution] and select [1080p High Quality] during Remote Play or Cloud Streaming.

You can apply the change by restarting the Remote Play / Cloud Streaming session.

Refined Cloud Streaming experience

We’ve introduced several enhancements to improve usability and reduce friction during Cloud Streaming*** sessions.

Improved Product Detail Page: When you select “Stream” on the product detail pages of game bundles, a new UI will show up, allowing you to select a specific game to play from that bundle.

When you select “Stream” on the product detail pages of game bundles, a new UI will show up, allowing you to select a specific game to play from that bundle. Game Invite: If you’re actively streaming a supported title and receive game invites, you’ll now see a clear on-screen notification on PS Portal, ensuring you never miss an invitation while playing.

If you’re actively streaming a supported title and receive game invites, you’ll now see a clear on-screen notification on PS Portal, ensuring you never miss an invitation while playing. Enhanced Trophy notifications: Trophy notifications now clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked. Platinum trophies will also feature their special animation, bringing greater visibility and celebration to your achievements.

Trophy notifications now clearly display the trophy name and associated image when unlocked. Platinum trophies will also feature their special animation, bringing greater visibility and celebration to your achievements. Improved Search screen: The search interface has been refined for a smoother experience, such as the On Screen Keyboard display being available immediately when going into search.

Smoother onboarding experience

If you don’t have an account for PlayStation yet, getting started is now easier than ever. With an improved UI and onboarding flow, you can now quickly create an account and sign in to your PS Portal by scanning the QR code using your mobile device.