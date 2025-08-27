PlayStation Plus’s September games include a 3D platformer and two indie hits

PlayStation has revealed the PS Plus games coming to the subscription service in September, including a Double Fine platformer and two indie hits.

Starting September 2, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim Psychonauts 2 on PS4, the 3D platformer sequel released in 2021. VGC’s Psychonauts 2 review called it “one of the most relentlessly inventive games we’ve ever played”.

The second game joining PS Plus in September needs little introduction. Farming sim Stardew Valley (PS4) has sold more than 40 million copies since its release in 2016.

The third title joining PS Plus is Sad Owl Studios and Thunderful Publishing’s BAFTA-winning puzzle game Viewfinder for PS5 and PS4. The game sees players use an instant camera to “challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world”.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

PlayStation Plus members have until September 1 to add August’s PlayStation Plus games, Lies of P, Day Z and My Hero One’s Justice 2, to their game library.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.