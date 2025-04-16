PlayStation Plus prices in Canada are increasing again

PlayStation Plus prices in Canada are rising for the second time.

Canadian subscribers, including Resetera user giallo, have been reporting that they’ve received emails from Sony informing them that 12-month subscriptions to the service would be rising from June 24.

On that date, the price of a 12-month PS Plus Essential subscription will change from $94.99 to $109.99, an increase of $15.

A 12-month PS Plus Extra subscription will increase from $154.99 to $189.99, an increase of $35.

A 12-month PS Plus Premium subscription will increase from $189.99 to $224.99, an increase of $35.

According to Sony’s email: “This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

This is the second time Canadian players have seen their PlayStation Plus prices rise, following a hike in 2023. Before then, Essential cost $69.99 a year, Extra cost $114.99 a year and Premium cost $139.99 a year.

This second price increase now means that since the three-tier system originally launched in Canada, Essential has risen by a total of $40 per year, Extra has risen by $75 per year and Premium has risen by $85 per year.

Sony’s email states that because the price increase doesn’t come into effect until June 24, anyone whose 12-month subscription is due to renew before then will be charged the existing price.

However, anyone who makes changes to their existing membership before June 24, such as upgrading or downgrading to a new tier, will have their plan instantly updated according to the new prices.

This is the latest example of Sony rising its prices in recent weeks. Earlier this week it announced that it would be increasing the price of PS5 Digital Edition in the UK, Europe and Australia for the second time, making the console £70 / €100 more expensive than it originally was.

The PS5 Digital Edition now costs €499.99 in Europe, up from its previous price of €449.99 (an increase of €50). It cost €399.99 at launch.

Meanwhile, in the UK the console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40). It cost £359.99 at launch.

In a statement on the official PlayStation Blog earlier this week, SIE vice president of global marketing Isabelle Tomatis said in a statement: “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”