PlayStation Plus is reportedly adding a surprise 2024 remake this month

Konami and Bloober Team’s 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 is set to join PlayStation Plus this month.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Billbil-kun on Deallabs, who claims that Silent Hill 2 will join the PlayStation Plus Extra games catalog from Tuesday, October 21.

If accurate, it would mean that the remake would be joining Sony’s subscription service around one year after its initial release for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The release would also potentially strengthen claims from another prominent game sleuth, X’s Dusk Golem, who recently claimed Konami will soon announce an Xbox version of Silent Hill 2, in addition to a PS5 Pro patch.

Silent Hill 2 was released last October to widespread critical acclaim, and currently has a Metacritic score of 87 on PC and 86 on PS5.

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.

Earlier this year, Konami and Bloober Team announced that they will again be working together, this time on a remake of the original Silent Hill game.

“The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project,” Bloober Team said in a press release. “The deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework.”