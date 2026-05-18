PlayStation Plus is going up in price for new members

PlayStation Plus is increasing in price for new members, Sony has announced.

Beginning on May 20, PlayStation Plus Essential prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.

This marks an increase of $1/£1 for one month, and $3/£3 for the three-month option.

In a post from the PlayStation X account, Sony cited “ongoing market conditions” for the increase in price.

“This price change does not apply to current subscribers (except in Turkey and India) unless the existing subscription changes or lapses.”

Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026

In April, as part of a series of recent changes in an effort to galvanise Xbox fans, Microsoft announced that it would cut prices of Xbox Game Pass, having previously raised them just months earlier.

Earlier this year Sony implemented a significant price increase for PS5 consoles in the US, UK, Europe and Japan, with the PS5 Digital Edition increasing by $100 in the US and the PS5 Pro by $150.

The global economic situation has piled further pressure on game console manufacturers, which historically have reduced prices over time. At this stage of PlayStation 4’s lifecycle, the console retailed for as little as $200.

Both Sony and Microsoft previously raised the price of their game consoles last year, driven by the impact of US tariffs, increased memory costs, and broader macroeconomic conditions.

In early May, Nintendo announced that it is raising the price of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Japan.

From September 1, 2026, the price of Switch 2 consoles in the US will increase by $50 to $499.99. In Europe, Switch 2 hardware will increase by 30 Euros to 499.99 Euros, and in Canada, the console will increase by $50 to $679.99.