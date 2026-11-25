The next wave of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed for December.

The most recent release to be included in the lineup is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, following on from its 2025 launch.

As with any PlayStation Plus drop, you simply need to make sure you have added the games to your library in order to keep them. That way, you will keep it after they leave the PlayStation Plus offer. You can then go on to install and uninstall them as you please, provided that you maintain your PlayStation Plus subscription.

Starting on December 1 – next Tuesday – PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim and keep the following titles:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 (PS4 and PS5) Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead: the legendary franchise returns with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music and much more. Drop-in to new parks or tear it up across timeless locations from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw-dropping 4K** resolution with streamlined goals and the epic 2-minute format. Define your own experience in the expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, including the ability to create custom goals to share with friends for the first time. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4 and PS5) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options. Create your own character, explore Conton City and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also features online multiplayer modes, where you can battle against other players from around the world in epic showdowns or participate in Raid Battles to face gigantic foes with other players. Amnesia: The Bunker (PS4) Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of Soma and Amnesia. Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.

PlayStation has also confirmed that November’s free games will be leaving the PlayStation Plus catalogue on November 30. This means that subscribers have a few more days to claim the following:

Dead Island 2 (PS4 and PS5)

Tomb Raider 4 – 6 Remastered (PS4 and PS5)

Monster Train 2 (PS5)

December’s picks will be available from December 1 right through until January 4.