PlayStation Plus Extra games for April reportedly include Horizon Remastered and more

Three of the titles being added to PlayStation Plus Extra in April have reportedly been revealed, and they include a remaster of a popular first-party PlayStation game.

According to Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, including the forthcoming titles being added to subscription services, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will headline the games coming to the Extra tier of the service next month.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be joined by The Crew Motorfest and Football Manager 26 Console on April 21. All three games will be available to players at the Extra and Premium tiers of the service, which offer catalog titles, as well as ports of retro PlayStation titles from the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 era.

The basic tier of the service, PlayStation Plus Essential, offers players multiple games per month as part of the subscription.

For April, the PlayStation Plus Essential games are Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream.

All three games will be available to claim from April 7 until May 4, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.