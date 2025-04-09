PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for April include Hogwarts Legacy and Blue Prince

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for April.

The latest batch of games being added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog include Hogwarts Legacy and Tape 2 of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Tape 1 was added to the service in February).

Two retro games are also being added to the PS Plus Premium tier, with the PS1 version of Alone in the Dark 2 and the PS2 version of War of the Monsters both coming on April 15.

The full list of games coming this month is as follows:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium (Game Catalog) – April 2025

Blue Prince (PS5) – April 10

April 10 EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) – April 10

April 10 Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5) – April 15

April 15 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PS5) – April 15

April 15 Battlefield 1 (PS4) – April 15

April 15 PlateUp! (PS4, PS5) – April 15

PlayStation Plus Premium (Classics Catalog) – April 2025

Alone in the Dark 2 (PS1) – April 15

April 15 War of the Monsters (PS2) – April 15

According to Sony, the re-release of War of the Monsters features full trophy support, including a Platinum trophy.

Last month’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games are still available. These include Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. UFC 5, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy, Arcade Paradise, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, You Suck at Parking (PS4, PS5) and Syberia – The World Before.

Also released last month for PS Plus Premium members only were Arcade Paradise VR for PlayStation VR2 owners, along with a trio of Armored Core games – Armored Core, Armored Core: Project Phantasma, and Armored Core: Master of Arena – all of which were originally released on PS1.

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential games are also currently available to claim. This month’s games are RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PS5/PS4), and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (PS4).

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus Essential offerings. Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.