PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for June include Jet Set Radio’s spiritual successor

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for June.

The games, most of which are available to claim from June 3, are available for players on all tiers of PlayStation Plus – Essential, Extra and Premium.

June’s games include NBA 2K25, the latest game in 2K Sports‘ long-running basketball series.

It’s joined by Alone in the Dark, the 2024 reboot of the survival horror series, starring Jodie Comer and David Harbour.

Also available in June is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a cel-shaded action adventure platformer considered a spiritual successor to Sega‘s Jet Set Radio, with a soundtrack including songs by its main composer Hideki Naganuma.

Finally, Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be available to claim from May 28.

As well as the monthly games, Sony also confirmed that four more games will be added to the Game Catalogue for Premium and Extra members, on top of the usual monthly Game Catalogue additions (which have still to be confirmed).

Another Crab’s Treasure will be added on May 29, followed by Skull and Bones on June 2, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection on June 4 and Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition on June 10.

Myst and its sequel Riven will also be added to the Classics Catalogue, which is available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the highest tier, Premium.

Players can continue to claim May’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of June 2. These include Balatro, Ark: Survival Ascended and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.