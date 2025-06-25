PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for July include Diablo 4

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for July.

The games, which will be available to claim from July 1, are available for players on all tiers of PlayStation Plus – Essential, Extra and Premium.

July 2025’s PS Plus Essential games include Diablo 4, Blizzard‘s action RPG. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game will be available to claim by PS Plus subscribers.

It’s joined by The King of Fighters XV, the most recent entry in the long-running SNK fighting game series. It’s also available for both PS5 and PS4 subscribers.

Finally, PS5 game Jusant will also be available to claim. Released in 2023, this puzzle platformer was developed by Don’t Nod (Life is Strange) and has players trying to reach the top of a tall tower.

All three games will be available to claim from July 1 until August 4, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of PlayStation Plus with your monthly games for July 😈 Diablo IV

🤜 The King of Fighters XV

Plus new game trials, exclusive offers, special discounts, and more: https://t.co/DGiT1ljuoW pic.twitter.com/7JsawttEpH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 25, 2025

Players can continue to claim June’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of June 30. These include NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.