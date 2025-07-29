PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for August include Lies of P

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for August.

The games will be available to claim from August 5, and will be available for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

August 2025’s PS Plus Essential games include Lies of P, the Soulslike inspired by the adventures of Pinocchio but given a darker twist. The game will be available to claim for both PS5 and PS4 users.

Also available in August is Day Z, the survival game where players try to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. This is a PS4 game, but naturally PS5 players will also be able to play it via backwards compatibility.

Finally, the third PS Plus Essential game in August is My Hero One’s Justice, a 3D arena fighter. Again, this is a PS4 game, but is playable on PS5 too.

All three games will be available to claim from August 5 until September 1, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim July’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of August 4. These include Diablo 4, The King of Fighters XV and Jusant.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.