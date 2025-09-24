PlayStation Plus Essential games for October include Alan Wake 2

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games for October.

The games will be available to claim from October 5, and will be available for members of all three PlayStation Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

October 2025’s PlayStation Plus Essential games include Alan Wake 2, VGC’s Game of the Year for 2023.

Also available in October is Goat Simulator 3, the second game in the comedy open-world goat series (there was never a Goat Simulator 2).

Finally, the third PS Plus Essential game in October is Cocoon, a critically acclaimed 2023 puzzle adventure published by Annapurna Interactive.

All three games will be available to claim from October 5, and will be available for roughly four weeks, after which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim September 2025’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the end of October 4. These include Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.