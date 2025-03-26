PlayStation Plus Essential games for April include a highly-rated 80s throwback

The PlayStation Plus Essential games for April have been announced.

The games are RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PS5 / PS4), and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (PS4).

Players can claim the games from April 1 and they will be available until May 5.

April’s highlight is RoboCop: Rogue City. The game, which was warmly received by critics when it was released in 2023, will receive a sequel this year. The standalone follow-up, which is titled RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, will see players again stepping into the metallic suit of Alex Murphy as he takes on numerous criminals.

RoboCop: Rogue City was released in November 2023 and was praised for its no-nonsense action, with VGC’s RoboCop: Rogue City review calling it “a hugely entertaining return to simpler times”.

“We found its self-assuredness refreshing, and we dare say some other players will do too,” we wrote. “This is a game that doesn’t overcomplicate things – there’s no elaborate item crafting system, no service game tomfoolery, no shoehorned co-op or competitive multiplayer modes.

“It’s just a solid action game with entertaining dialogue, laughably over-the-top violence, a story that has you keen to see where it leads and a protagonist who can punch enemies across a parking lot, all while showing clear reverence to the movies and characters it’s based on. What it is, above all else, is evidence that not every game has to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes, as long as you’re RoboCop and you have a large supply of bullets, there’s a good time to be had.”

March 31 will mark the final day to download March’s games, including Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.