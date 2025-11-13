PlayStation is reportedly dropping the price of all PS5 models by €100 across Europe for Black Friday

PlayStation 5 consoles will see a price reduction of €100 across Europe for Black Friday, it’s been claimed.

According to Dealabs writer billbil-kun – who has an extensive track record of correctly leaking PlayStation hardware and software announcements – the discounts will apply across all PS5 models and should start from November 21.

If true, this means the Black Friday PS5 deals in Europe will be:

PS5 Standard Edition – €449 (was €549)

€449 (was €549) PS5 Digital Edition – €399 (was €499)

€399 (was €499) PS5 Pro – €699 (was €799)

The leaker also says the recently announced Fortnite Flowering Chaos PS5 console bundle will also be included in the Black Friday sales.

This bundle, which will be available in both PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital versions, will cost the same as the normal PS5 Standard and Digital consoles, and will also reportedly have the €100 discount during Black Friday.

The bundle includes codes for extra Fortnite content, including 1,000 V-Bucks, a Florin outfit (with a Lego version) and accompanying backpack back bling, pickaxe, wrap, guitar, mic and kicks cosmetic items.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether Sony will be running similar Black Friday discounts in the UK or North America, nor is it yet known whether such discounts would apply to all PS5 hardware in those regions or just select versions.

Earlier this year Sony increased the price of PS5 Digital Edition in the UK, Europe and Australia for the second time. The console originally launched in Europe at a price of €399, before being increased to €449 in 2022, then €499 this year.

Should this report of the Black Friday discounts across Europe be accurate, then, the console’s price will essentially be returning to its original launch price, albeit temporarily.

The United States has generally been avoiding PS5 price increases, but this ended in August when Sony increased the price of all PS5 models in the US by $50.