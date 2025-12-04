PlayStation is publishing the first game by JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Games, a co-op shooter directed by Left 4 Dead’s creator

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a partnership with Bad Robot Games, which will see Sony publishing its first internally developed game.

Bad Robot Games is the video game division of Bad Robot, the film and TV production company owned by JJ Abrams which previously co-produced such films as Star Wards Episodes 7 and 9, the Star Trek reboot trilogy and the Cloverfield trilogy.

The studio is currently working on an unannounced four-player co-op shooter, which will be directed by Mike Booth. Booth is Bad Robot Games’ chief creative officer, but is best known as the creator and lead designer on Left 4 Dead and its sequel.

According to the announcement, the game is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC, with more information set to be revealed at a later date.

“Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe,” Bad Robot Games CEO Anna Sweet said in a statement.

“With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends.”

Vice president and head of 2P/3P content ventures and strategic initiatives at SIE, Christian Svensson, added: “We’re greatly impressed with the talent Bad Robot Games has assembled at their studio, and are thrilled to partner with them to help produce and publish their upcoming game.

“Their unique creative voice and passion for innovating across all forms of interactive entertainment perfectly aligns with SIE’s mission to craft experiences that resonate deeply with players. We can’t wait for gamers to step into the world they’ve been building.”