PlayStation is officially getting Halo content in the form of Helldivers collab

PlayStation users are officially getting Halo content, in the form of crossover DLC for Helldivers 2.

The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST collaboration – the first Halo content on PlayStation, other than a Fortnite skin – will launch on August 26, Arrowhead Games announced on Tuesday.

“Enter The Obedient Democracy Support Troopers (ODST), AKA The Helljumpers,” reads a synopsis for the collaboration. “This new equipment set from the Ministry of Defense will give your Helldivers the look of the fabled unit every Super Earth citizen had on their school lunch box as kids.”

The ODST Warbond will allow players to unlock the MA5C Assault Rifle, M6C/SOCOM Pistol, M90A Shotgun, M7S SMG, A-9 Helljumper Armor Set, A-35 Recon Armor Set, and more.

Helldivers 2 was announced for Xbox last month and will release the same day as the ODST content.

Announcing the upcoming Xbox version of the game, game director Mikael Eriksson said: “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game.

“We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell. The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Helldivers 2 was Sony‘s biggest hit of last year, becoming PlayStation’s fastest-selling game launch ever, with sales “far exceeding expectations” at 12 million copies sold across PC and PS5 in its first 12 weeks and 15 million by November 2024.

According to an earlier report, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.