PlayStation is letting one player win the chance to be scanned and appear in Gran Turismo 7, in its new Playerbase program

Sony has announced The Playerbase, a new “community program” where players can win the opportunity to be scanned into PlayStation games.

The Playerbase, which will be available to players in select markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa and Australia, lets players apply to be featured in select first-party PlayStation games, starting with Gran Turismo.

Players can visit the Playerbase website, where they have to sign in with their PlayStation account ID and answer some questions about their experiences on PlayStation.

Sony will then select a limited number of finalists who will take part in video interviews, where they speak more about themselves and their connection to PlayStation.

From these video interviews, one applicant will be chosen to appear in Gran Turismo 7 as part of the Playerbase, where they will appear for a limited time as an in-game character portrait.

They will be invited to a visual arts studio in LA where they will spend the day being scanned, and will also help to design a custom Fantasy Logo and a vehicle livery, which will be added permanently to the game’s Showcase menu.

“Over time, we look forward to expanding The Playerbase as additional PlayStation Studios participate, having fans featured in ways that fit each game’s own style and world,” Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of global marketing Isabelle Tomatis said. “Stay tuned for more updates.”