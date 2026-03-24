PlayStation is closing another game studio

PlayStation has closed down Dark Outlaw Games, the studio founded just last year by former Call of Duty Zombies lead Jason Blundell.

As per Resetera, Dark Outlaw was in the early stages of developing a project, but will now be shut down.

It’s the second time Sony Interactive Entertainment has parted ways with Blundell, after his previous studio, Deviation Games, cancelled a PlayStation project and closed in 2024.

Former Treyarch co-studio head Blundell was one of the lead creators of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode before leaving Activision in 2020 after 13 years.

According to journalist Jason Schreier, around 50 people are being laid off as part of Sony’s latest cuts, including in PlayStation’s mobile development arm.

Dark Outlaw is the second studio SIE has closed in as many months, following news that it was shutting down Bluepoint.

In a message sent to staff, PlayStation’s studios boss Hermen Hulst said the decision to close Bluepoint was made due to “an increasingly challenging industry environment”.

“Rising development costs, slowed industry growth, changing player behavior, and broader economic headwinds are making it harder to build games sustainably,” he wrote.

“To navigate this reality, we need to continue adapting and evolving. We’ve taken a close look at our business to ensure we’re delivering today while still well-positioned for the future.”